2020 charity and fundraising golf tournaments in the St. Louis region (updated June 18)

JULY
17: Kenneth J. Rybicki Foundation ... Orchards Golf Club ... rybicki2@gmail.com
19: Top Golf Fore A Cure/American Cancer Society ... TopGolf ... acssl.ejoinme.org
25: Happy Gilmore Day Tournament to benefit Landon's League Foundation ... Florissant Golf Club ... happytogivestl@gmail.com ... happytogive.org/happy-gilmore-day
27: Jim Butler Charity Classic/Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis ... The Country Club of St. Albans ... 314-565-6595, darcy@bgcstl.org
AUGUST
1: Clayton Pfeiffer Golf Tournament ... Gateway National Golf Club ... claytonpfeiffer.com
1: St. Charles Friends of Birthright ... Links at Dardenne ... 314-406-3022
4: Make-A-Wish Classic presented by Clayco ... Norwood Hills Country Club ... 314-278-6292, mokan.wish.org/golfclassic ... (Rescheduled from June 15)
8: Cindann M. Bernat Cancer Awareness ... Orchards Golf Club ... bryan.bernat@ymail.com
19: Royal Vagabonds Foundation ... Forest Park ... 314-603-6938, royalvagabonds.org
22: Aaron Hubbell Memorial/Friends of Kids With Cancer ... Pevely Farms Golf Club ... aaronhubbell.net / 314-229-7854
29: High Ridge VFW 6516/Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital ... Deer Creek Golf Club ... 314-724-8029
SEPTEMBER
5: Prince Hall Masons of Missouri Charitable Foundation ... Florissant Golf Club ... 314-750-8250, phmomcf@gmail.com
14: Play Fore! Megan, benefiting Megan Meier Foundation ... WingHaven Country Club ... meganmeierfoundation.org/golf-tournament
14: LoveU2Pieces/Autism Golf Scramble ... Tapawingo National Golf Club ... loveu2pieces.org/events
18: Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis ... The Legends Country Club ... 314-932-4116, amauer@rmhcstl.com ... rmhcstl.com/scramble
21: Mother of Good Counsel Home ... Glen Echo Country Club ... 314-383-4765, mheine@mogch.org
22: HEROS Golf Tournament, benefiting Backstoppers ... Tapawingo National Golf Club ... www.ourchamber.com, 314-843-8545
25: HACEMOS Scholarship Classic ... Pevely Farms Golf Club ... stlhacemos.com, stlhacemos@att.com
OCTOBER
2: Alan Green 4 Chesed/Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House, Washington U. Heart Center, Boone Center Inc. ... Landings at Spirit Golf Club ... ag4chesed.org
10: St. Louis Golf for the Cure ... Eagle Springs Golf Course ... mbetkis0429@gmail.com
12: Dan McLaughlin Golf Tournament/Special Education ... Norwood Hills Country Club ... 314-394-7030, sef-stl.org/events
26: Youth In Need's Golfing for Youth Benefit ... Whitmoor Country Club and Missouri Bluffs Golf Club ... arosier@youthinneed.org ... youthinneed.org
