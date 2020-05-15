2020 charity and fundraising golf tournaments in the St. Louis region (updated May 15)
MAY

26: Chaminade Golf Tournament  ... Sunset Country Club  ... 314-993-4400, chaminade-stl.org

JUNE

8: Marygrove Golf Tournament  ... Forest Hills Country Club ... 314-584-6124, gballard@mgstl.org

14: Rachel Mueth Memorial Tournament  ... Paradise Valley Golf Course ... rachelmuethgolf@gmail.com, 314-484-6028

15: Tee Off For Life/Our Lady’s Inn Maternity Homes ... Greenbriar Hills Country Club  ... ourladysinn.org, 314-736-1544

15: Make-A-Wish Classic presented by Clayco ... Norwood Hills Country Club ... 314-278-6292, mokan.wish.org/golfclassic

JULY

17: Kenneth J. Rybicki Foundation ...  Orchards Golf Club ...  rybicki2@gmail.com

19: Top Golf Fore A Cure/American Cancer Society ... TopGolf ... acssl.ejoinme.org

AUGUST

1: Clayton Pfeiffer Golf Tournament ... Gateway National Golf Club ... claytonpfeiffer.com

1: St. Charles Friends of Birthright ... Links at Dardenne ... 314-406-3022

6: Kwame Foundation Tee off Fore Education ... TopGolf ... 314-754-5619, kwamefoundation.org

8: Cindann M. Bernat Cancer Awareness ... Orchards Golf Club ... bryan.bernat@ymail.com

19: Royal Vagabonds Foundation ... Forest Park ... 314-603-6938, royalvagabonds.org

22: Aaron Hubbell Memorial/Friends of Kids With Cancer ... Pevely Farms Golf Club ...  aaronhubbell.net / 314-229-7854

29: High Ridge VFW 6516/Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital  ... Deer Creek Golf Club ... 314-724-8029

SEPTEMBER

5: Prince Hall Masons of Missouri Charitable Foundation ... Florissant Golf Club ... 314-750-8250, phmomcf@gmail.com

14: Play Fore! Megan, benefiting Megan Meier Foundation ... WingHaven Country Club ... meganmeierfoundation.org/golf-tournament

14: LoveU2Pieces/Autism Golf Scramble ... Tapawingo National Golf Club ... loveu2pieces.org/events

18: Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis ... The Legends Country Club ... 314-932-4116, amauer@rmhcstl.com, rmhcstl.com/scramble

21: Mother of Good Counsel Home ... Glen Echo Country Club ... 314-383-4765, mheine@mogch.org

22: HEROS Golf Tournament, benefiting Backstoppers ... Tapawingo National Golf Club ... www.ourchamber.com, 314-843-8545

25: HACEMOS Scholarship Classic ... Pevely Farms Golf Club ... stlhacemos.com, stlhacemos@att.com

OCTOBER

2: Alan Green 4 Chesed/Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House, Washington U. Heart Center, Boone Center Inc. ... Landings at Spirit Golf Club ... ag4chesed.org

10: St. Louis Golf for the Cure ... Eagle Springs Golf Course ... mbetkis0429@gmail.com

12: Dan McLaughlin Golf Tournament/Special Education ... Norwood Hills Country Club ... 314-394-7030, sef-stl.org/events

26: Youth In Need's Golfing for Youth Benefit ... Whitmoor Country Club and Missouri Bluffs Golf Club ... arosier@youthinneed.org ... youthinneed.org

