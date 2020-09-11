 Skip to main content
2020 charity and fundraising golf tournaments in the St. Louis region (updated Sept. 11)
2020 charity and fundraising golf tournaments in the St. Louis region (updated Sept. 11)

Golfers play the WingHaven Country Club course in O'Fallon, Mo. (Photo by Ben Loewnau for STLtoday.com)

 Ben Loewnau

It's never too late to submit a tournament — or a rescheduling/postponement — for this listing. Email your information to mikesmith@post-dispatch.com

SEPTEMBER

14: Play Fore! Megan, benefiting Megan Meier Foundation ... WingHaven Country Club ... meganmeierfoundation.org/golf-tournament

14: LoveU2Pieces/Autism Golf Scramble ... Tapawingo National Golf Club ... loveu2pieces.org/events

14: Marygrove Golf Tournament ... Forest Hills Country Club ... 314-584-6124, marygrovechildren.org

18: Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis ... The Legends Country Club ... 314-932-4116, amauer@rmhcstl.com ... rmhcstl.com/scramble

21: Mother of Good Counsel Home ... Glen Echo Country Club ... 314-383-4765, mheine@mogch.org

22: H.E.R.O.E.S. Golf Tournament, benefiting Backstoppers ... Tapawingo National Golf Course ... www.ourchamber.com, 314-843-8545

25: HACEMOS Scholarship Classic ... Pevely Farms Golf Club ... stlhacemos.com, stlhacemos@att.com

OCTOBER

2: Alan Green 4 Chesed/Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House, Washington U. Heart Center, Boone Center Inc. ... Landings at Spirit Golf Club ... ag4chesed.org

10: St. Louis Golf for the Cure ... Eagle Springs Golf Course ... mbetkis0429@gmail.com

12: Dan McLaughlin Golf Tournament/Special Education ... Norwood Hills Country Club ... 314-394-7030, sef-stl.org/events

26: Youth In Need's Golfing for Youth Benefit ... Whitmoor Country Club and Missouri Bluffs Golf Club ... arosier@youthinneed.org ... youthinneed.org

