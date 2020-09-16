2020 charity and fundraising golf tournaments in the St. Louis region (updated Sept. 16)

It's never too late to submit a tournament — or a rescheduling/postponement — for this listing. Email your information to mikesmith@post-dispatch.com
SEPTEMBER
18: Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis ... The Legends Country Club ... 314-932-4116, amauer@rmhcstl.com ... rmhcstl.com/scramble
21: Mother of Good Counsel Home ... Glen Echo Country Club ... 314-383-4765, mheine@mogch.org
22: H.E.R.O.E.S. Golf Tournament, benefiting Backstoppers ... Tapawingo National Golf Course ... www.ourchamber.com, 314-843-8545
25: HACEMOS Scholarship Classic ... Pevely Farms Golf Club ... stlhacemos.com, stlhacemos@att.com
OCTOBER
2: Alan Green 4 Chesed/Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House, Washington U. Heart Center, Boone Center Inc. ... Landings at Spirit Golf Club ... ag4chesed.org
10: St. Louis Golf for the Cure ... Eagle Springs Golf Course ... mbetkis0429@gmail.com
12: Dan McLaughlin Golf Tournament/Special Education ... Norwood Hills Country Club ... 314-394-7030, sef-stl.org/events
26: Youth In Need's Golfing for Youth Benefit ... Whitmoor Country Club and Missouri Bluffs Golf Club ... arosier@youthinneed.org ... youthinneed.org
NOVEMBER
7: Parkway Golf Tournament, benefiting Parkway Alumni Association's Granting Dreams Program ... Forest Park Golf Course ... 314-415-8074 ... ParkwaySchools.net/golf
