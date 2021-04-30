 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look at St. Louis-area charity golf tournaments
0 comments

A look at St. Louis-area charity golf tournaments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Public course draws players at Normandie Golf Club

Golfers tee off at Normandie Golf Club. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

(Anyone wishing to list a tournament can email information to the sports department and editor Don Reed at dreed@post-dispatch.com.)

Date, Name of event/charity, golf course, phone/website to sign up

MAY

14: HACEMOS Scholarship Golf Classic, Pevely Farms, stlhacemos.com

15: Joe Balota Memorial Golf Tournament, Sugar Creek, JoeBalotaMemorial@gmail.com

JUNE

13: Rachel Mueth Memorial Tournament, Paradise Valley, rachelmuethgolf@gmail.com, 636-225-5157

21: Swing Fore Hope, Far Oaks Golf Club, swingforehope.org

28: Our Lady’s Inn Maternity Homes, Greenbriar Hills, https://ourladysinn.org/upcoming-events/

AUGUST

7: St. Charles Friends of Birthright, Links of Dardenne, 314-406-3022

7: CP2 Tournament, Gateway National, gatewaynational.com

20: CareSTL Health Foundation, Forest Park Golf Course, carestlhealth.org

SEPTEMBER

11: TASK Legacy Golf Tournament presented by the Knasel Family, Oak Valley Golf Course, www.taskstl.org

13: Marygrove Tournament, Forest Hills Country Club, marygrovechildren.org

20: Mother of Good Counsel Home, Glen Echo, 314-383-4765, mheine@mogch.org

OCTOBER

7: Garrett C. Reuter, Sr. Memorial Golf Classic, St. Clair Country Club, Reuterfoundation.org

11: Dan McLaughlin Tournament/Special Education Foundation, Norwood Hills, 314 394 7030 and www.sefgolf.com

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports