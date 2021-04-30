A look at St. Louis-area charity golf tournaments

(Anyone wishing to list a tournament can email information to the sports department and editor Don Reed at dreed@post-dispatch.com.)
Date, Name of event/charity, golf course, phone/website to sign up
MAY
14: HACEMOS Scholarship Golf Classic, Pevely Farms, stlhacemos.com
15: Joe Balota Memorial Golf Tournament, Sugar Creek, JoeBalotaMemorial@gmail.com
JUNE
13: Rachel Mueth Memorial Tournament, Paradise Valley, rachelmuethgolf@gmail.com, 636-225-5157
21: Swing Fore Hope, Far Oaks Golf Club, swingforehope.org
28: Our Lady’s Inn Maternity Homes, Greenbriar Hills, https://ourladysinn.org/upcoming-events/
AUGUST
7: St. Charles Friends of Birthright, Links of Dardenne, 314-406-3022
7: CP2 Tournament, Gateway National, gatewaynational.com
20: CareSTL Health Foundation, Forest Park Golf Course, carestlhealth.org
SEPTEMBER
11: TASK Legacy Golf Tournament presented by the Knasel Family, Oak Valley Golf Course, www.taskstl.org
13: Marygrove Tournament, Forest Hills Country Club, marygrovechildren.org
20: Mother of Good Counsel Home, Glen Echo, 314-383-4765, mheine@mogch.org
OCTOBER
7: Garrett C. Reuter, Sr. Memorial Golf Classic, St. Clair Country Club, Reuterfoundation.org
11: Dan McLaughlin Tournament/Special Education Foundation, Norwood Hills, 314 394 7030 and www.sefgolf.com