add to golf story

Four tied in Puerto Rico 

PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot a 6-under 66 on at windy Coco Beach for a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead.

With most of the top players in the world at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico, the 22-year-old Norwegian eagled the par-5 second and rebounded from a late bogey on a par 5 with a birdie to join first-round leader Kyle Stanley, Josh Teater and Emiliano Grillo at 10-under 134 at the event in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Stanley followed an opening 64 with a 70. Grillo birdied the final two holes in a 68. Teater also shot 68.

Sam Ryder was a stroke back after a 65. 

