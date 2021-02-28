BRADENTON, Fla. — The plan was for PGA champion Collin Morikawa to wear a red shirt with his black pants Sunday to show support for Tiger Woods as he recovers from career-threatening leg injuries from a car crash.
The clothes shipped to him never arrived, so Morikawa did the next best thing at the Workday Championship. He played like Woods.
Staked to a two-shot lead, Morikawa shook off an early mistake, regained control around the turn, delivered two clutch putts and then played a steady hand on a Concession Golf Club course known for calamity.
Just like Woods has done so often, Morikawa forced everyone to catch him. No one did, and his 3-under 69 gave him a three-shot victory for his first World Golf Championship event title.
"With how good the field was, how good my game felt, to close it out with such a stacked leaderboard coming after me, it really means a lot," Morikawa said.
Morikawa, who finished at 18-under 270, won for the fourth time in his last 34 starts on the PGA Tour. He finished three ahead of Brooks Koepka (70), Viktor Hovland (67) and Billy Horschel (70), who played with Morikawa in the final group and witnessed the supreme iron play that made him so hard to catch.
As for that red shirt? Morikawa thinks it got stuck in Tennessee because of the weather. He even sent his caddie to the distribution center to see if it arrived.
Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Champ were among the many players and fans to wear red shirts and black pants to show their support for Woods on the final day of the tournament. Tony Finau took it an extra step by arriving at Concession with his cap turned backward.
"Red and black, we know that's what Tiger does on Sundays, so just to join in and just let Tiger know we're supporting him in the best way we can," Finau said. "We're still playing and we miss him out here, but it was cool just to be a part of that."
Woods was flattered, breaking his silence Sunday to say he’s going through a “tough time” after his near-fatal car crash but was deeply moved by fellow pro golfers and fans wearing his trademark red.
“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts,” he said in a Twitter post Sunday night, the first post on his account in his own voice since the rollover crash. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”
Woods, 45, has been recovering from emergency surgery after his terrifying Tuesday morning crash on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills estates in Los Angeles County left him pinned in a badly mangled 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV. Medical experts believe Woods’ recovery will be long and arduous, likely taking a year.
But the PGA Tour rolls on, with Morikawa now in the spotlight. He was down on his putting a few weeks ago while at home in Las Vegas when he decided to try to the "saw" putting grip that Mark O'Meara perfected, He rotates his right hand so that his first two fingers extend down the grip. O'Meara recently moved to Las Vegas, and Morikawa sought him out.
And then at Concession, he asked club member Paul Azinger for help with his chipping on the Bermuda grass. Azinger said it took about 10 minutes, more about technique to get the bounce in the wedge more involved.
Both worked beautifully all week.
Rock solid with his game and his emotions, Morikawa choked up ever so slightly when it was over talking about Woods and what he has meant to the game, and his paternal grandfather, who died last month.
"You don't get to say thank you enough," Morikawa said. "So , 'Thank you, guys.'"
Outside of a chunked chip on the second hole that made him scramble for bogey, Morikawa didn't miss a fairway the rest of the way and was rarely out of position.
Horschel caught Morikawa after three holes and tried to stay with him. Koepka had the last good chance to catch him until, trailing by three with a 35-foot eagle chance on the 17th hole, he three-putted for par.
Hovland, who finished his second round with a quadruple bogey, might have had the best chance of all. Hovland somehow managed to punch out of the wire grass and onto the green to make birdie on the par-5 13th, his seventh birdie of the round that pulled him with one shot.
His hopes effectively ended on the next hole. Just as Morikawa was pouring in an 8-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 12th hole, Hovland ran his 40-foot birdie putt some 15 feet past the hole on the par-3 14th, and missed the par putt.
Morikawa's lead was back to three shots, and he never flinched the rest of the day.
Scottie Scheffler also was in the mix with six birdies in 12 holes. He drove into the water on the 16th and made double bogey, and shot 68 to finish fifth.