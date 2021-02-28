But the PGA Tour rolls on, with Morikawa now in the spotlight. He was down on his putting a few weeks ago while at home in Las Vegas when he decided to try to the "saw" putting grip that Mark O'Meara perfected, He rotates his right hand so that his first two fingers extend down the grip. O'Meara recently moved to Las Vegas, and Morikawa sought him out.

And then at Concession, he asked club member Paul Azinger for help with his chipping on the Bermuda grass. Azinger said it took about 10 minutes, more about technique to get the bounce in the wedge more involved.

Both worked beautifully all week.

Rock solid with his game and his emotions, Morikawa choked up ever so slightly when it was over talking about Woods and what he has meant to the game, and his paternal grandfather, who died last month.

"You don't get to say thank you enough," Morikawa said. "So , 'Thank you, guys.'"

Outside of a chunked chip on the second hole that made him scramble for bogey, Morikawa didn't miss a fairway the rest of the way and was rarely out of position.