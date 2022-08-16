Bellerive officially awarded BMW Championship in 2026

The BMW Championship, one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour, has been officially awarded to Bellerive Country Club in 2026.

The announcement was made this morning in conjunction with this BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del. The 2025 event will be played in Owings Mills, Md.

“Bellerive is thrilled to host the 2026 BMW Championship and welcome the FedExCup Playoffs back to St. Louis,” said Bellerive Country Club President Rick Walsh in a statement. “Our club has a storied history of major championship golf. We expect to present a formidable test for the players while celebrating our incredible and supportive community.”

The tournament is the penultimate event of the season and includes the top 70 players in tour points with the top 30 from the BMW Championship advancing to the final playoff event.

Ed Glotzbach, the general chair for the 2026 BMW Championship, attended a press conference in Wilmington on Tuesday, when the announcement was made.

“We have a long history of major championships, with the most recent one being the 2018 PGA Championship,” he said. “We hosted the BMW before. St. Louis is a great sports town, so Bellerive isn’t the only entity excited.”

Bellerive has capitalized on its history of holding major evets. The club was the site of the 2018 PGA Championship, which drew record crowds and raves from players. Bellerive also held the 2004 Senior Open, 2008 BMW Championship and 2013 Senior PGA Championship.

The event is usually played around this time in August, placing it within weeks of the Ascension Charity Classic, which is part of the PGA Tour Champions. That tournament is held at Norwood Hills Country Club.

"It's great to see the PGA Tour's continued and growing commitment to our region," said Nick Ragone, founder of the Ascension Charity Classic. "St. Louis has shown time and again to be an elite market for professional golf, and we now the fans will lean into the BMW Championship, too."