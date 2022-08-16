 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellerive officially awarded BMW Championship in 2026

  • 0
Brooks Koepka wins the 100th PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka kisses the massive, 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 100th PGA Championship after he shot par on the 18th green on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country. Koepka finished the day at 16-under-par. 

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

The BMW Championship, one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour, has been officially awarded to Bellerive Country Club in 2026.

The announcement was made this morning in conjunction with this BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del. The 2025 event will be played in Owings Mills, Md.

“Bellerive is thrilled to host the 2026 BMW Championship and welcome the FedExCup Playoffs back to St. Louis,” said Bellerive Country Club President Rick Walsh in a statement. “Our club has a storied history of major championship golf. We expect to present a formidable test for the players while celebrating our incredible and supportive community.”

The tournament is the penultimate event of the season and includes the top 70 players in tour points with the top 30 from the BMW Championship advancing to the final playoff event.

People are also reading…

Ed Glotzbach, the general chair for the 2026 BMW Championship, attended a press conference in Wilmington on Tuesday, when the announcement was made.

“We have a long history of major championships, with the most recent one being the 2018 PGA Championship,” he said. “We hosted the BMW before. St. Louis is a great sports town, so Bellerive isn’t the only entity excited.”

Bellerive has capitalized on its history of holding major evets. The club was the site of the 2018 PGA Championship, which drew record crowds and raves from players. Bellerive also held the 2004 Senior Open, 2008 BMW Championship and 2013 Senior PGA Championship.

The tournament is the penultimate event of the season and includes the top 70 players in tour points with the top 30 from the BMW Championship advancing to the final playoff event.

The event is usually played around this time in August, placing it within weeks of the Ascension Charity Classic, which is part of the PGA Tour Champions. That tournament is held at Norwood Hills Country Club.

"It's great to see the PGA Tour's continued and growing commitment to our region," said Nick Ragone, founder of the Ascension Charity Classic. "St. Louis has shown time and again to be an elite market for professional golf, and we now the fans will lean into the BMW Championship, too."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stenson wins LIV Golf event and gets $4 million in debut

Stenson wins LIV Golf event and gets $4 million in debut

Two weeks after Henrik Stenson was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for Europe, he's a winner in his debut on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. The Swede got large and immediate returns. He shot 69 at Trump National. He won by two shots over Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolf. And the payoff for Stenson was $4 million for the individual win, and $375,000 for his team finishing second. Dustin Johnson now has three top 10s in three event and already has made just over $5.2 million. The LIV Golf series doesn't return until the first weekend in September.

Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world

Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world

J.J. Spaun has a one-shot lead over Sepp Straka in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Will Zalatoris is two shots behind as he looks for his first PGA Tour title to match his No. 14 world ranking. But the name getting plenty of attention is Cameron Smith. The British Open winner birdied his last hole to move to win two shots of the lead. A victory would make Smith No. 1 in the world. It also would be a headache for the PGA Tour amid reports that Smith is leaving the tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the postseason ends.

Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason

Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason

A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour’s postseason. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke about an hour.The golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to. They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week — including Phil Mickelson.

Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis

Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis

British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. And it didn't get any easier. The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning he took a drop in the wrong place after hitting into the water on the par-3 fourth hole in the third round Saturday. Instead of being two shots behind, he was four back. Smith shot 70 and tied for 13th. Smith declined to be interviewed after his round. He needed to win to reach No. 1.

Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

J.J. Spaun is the leader going into the weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. More noteworthy is who’s no longer at the TPC Southwind. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler missed the cut as the No. 1 seed. So did Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. At least they get to play next week in the FedEx Cup playoffs. It’s the end of the road for Jason Day. The former world No. 1 bogeyed five of his last eight holes and missed the cut. Only the top 70 advance to next week. Day is among 31 players below that line who missed the cut.

FedEx Cup playoffs are here and LIV Golf a lingering topic

FedEx Cup playoffs are here and LIV Golf a lingering topic

The PGA Tour's lucrative postseason gets underway Thursday and there's still lingering talk about the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league. Rory McIlroy says common sense prevailed when a federal judge in California ruled against three LIV players wanting a piece of the FedEx Cup pie. Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford were in Memphis hopeful of a favorable ruling. They won't be playing. The field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is at 120 players. Five players have withdrawn for injury or other reasons. They'll be competing for $75 million in bonus money, along with two tournaments with $15 million prize funds.

Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going

Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going

Rickie Fowler and Jason Day have reason to feel lucky to be even in the PGA Tour's postseason. And now they want to keep going. Each shot a 65 in the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That's not enough for the lead, only to give them hope. The co-leaders are Si Woo Kim and J.J. Spaun at 62. But the opening event of the FedEx Cup playoffs is all about being in position to move on to the next round. Fowler and Day needed some of their best golf. They got off on the right foot.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Big Macs! Waffle Fries! Coffee! Albert Pujols spoils Cardinals fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News