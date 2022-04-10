 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charity golf tournaments

A golfer tees off at Normandie Golf Club

A golfer tees off at Normandie Golf Club a few years ago. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

MAY

2: Cardinals Ted Savage RBI Classic, Norwood Hills, Email: rbigolf@cardinals.com, 314-345-9418

13: HACEMOS Scholarship Golf Classic, Pevely Farms Golf Club, Email: stlhacemos@att.com

14: Knights of Columbus Fisher House Golf, Forest Park, 314 892-2793, Email: fcaassoc01@aol.com

14: 10th Annual Joe Balota Memorial, Sugar Creek Golf Course, Email JoeBalotaMemorial@gmail.com.

JUNE

20: Swing Fore Hope, Far Oaks Golf Club, swingforehope.org

JULY

15: Kenneth J. Rybicki Golf Tournament, Orchards Golf Course, rybickifoundation.org/register/

AUGUST

6: 11th Annual CP2 Golf Tournament, Gateway National Golf Links, www.claytonpfeiffer.com

SEPTEMBER

10: Prince Hall Masons of Missouri, Golf Club of Florissant, 314-750-8250, mshelton323@gmail.com

19: Marygrove Golf Tournament, Forest Hills Country Club, mggolf22.givesmart.com

OCTOBER

10: Garrett C. Reuter, Sr. Memorial, St. Clair Country Club, reuterfoundation.org 

10: Dan McLaughlin Tournament/Special Education Foundation, Norwood Hills Country Club, (314) 394-7030, https://sef-stl.org/events/20th-annual-dan-mclaughlin-golf-tournament/

