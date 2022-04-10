Charity golf tournaments

Tiger Woods is getting ready to tee it up at Augusta National. Phil Mickelson is nowhere to be found. This scenario was unimaginable just a few months ago. Woods was still recovering from a horrific wreck, meanwhile, Mickelson’s enormous popularity had surged even more after he became golf’s oldest major champion. But Lefty’s hubris got the best of him again, leading to a stunning fall from grace even as totalitarian regimes such as Saudi Arabia find plenty of willing partners for their sportswashing schemes. Now the big question is: Can Mickelson pull off a comeback of his own?