Charity golf tournaments

(To submit a tournament, email editor Don Reed at dreed@post-dispatch.com with date, name of event/charity, golf course and phone/web info for golfers to sign up)
2: Cardinals Ted Savage RBI Classic, Norwood Hills, Email: rbigolf@cardinals.com, 314-345-9418
13: HACEMOS Scholarship Golf Classic, Pevely Farms Golf Club, Email: stlhacemos@att.com
14: Knights of Columbus Fisher House Golf, Forest Park, 314 892-2793, Email: fcaassoc01@aol.com
14: 10th Annual Joe Balota Memorial, Sugar Creek Golf Course, Email JoeBalotaMemorial@gmail.com.
20: Swing Fore Hope, Far Oaks Golf Club, swingforehope.org
15: Kenneth J. Rybicki Golf Tournament, Orchards Golf Course, rybickifoundation.org/register/
- Pujols, who will start on opening day for Cardinals, announces he will file for divorce
- Cardinals notebook: Pujols, on day he is named an opening-day starter, says he'll file for divorce
- St. Louis restaurant stands up to Los Angeles ‘influencer,’ strikes nerve
- Husband, friend mourn 2 'unbelievably close' sisters killed in shooting near Collinsville
- Conservative-backed school board candidates win in Rockwood, St. Charles County
- McGwire says new/old Cardinal Pujols can make 700 homers if he gets enough at-bats
- ‘A sad day’: Longtime Centene CEO Michael Neidorff dies at 79
- Prosecutor says new video proves St. Louis cops lied about carjacking attempt
- Scaling the walls: After exploring new dimensions for Busch to spur offense, Cardinals stuck with 'golden' rule
- Cardinals’ leadoff man and DH questions answered; others remain
- Messenger: In fiery speech, Democratic senator puts Hawley's hypocrisy on trial
- Cardinals' opener draws big TV audience; Sinclair-Charter deal reportedly close
- Sheena Greitens accuses ex-Gov. Eric Greitens of launching ‘campaign to destroy my reputation’
- Homecoming Kings: After raucous red-coated pomp, Wainwright and O'Neill lead Cardinals' 9-0 romp
- Editorial: Evidence mounts of Russian war crimes, but is Putin getting the message?
6: 11th Annual CP2 Golf Tournament, Gateway National Golf Links, www.claytonpfeiffer.com
10: Prince Hall Masons of Missouri, Golf Club of Florissant, 314-750-8250, mshelton323@gmail.com
19: Marygrove Golf Tournament, Forest Hills Country Club, mggolf22.givesmart.com
10: Garrett C. Reuter, Sr. Memorial, St. Clair Country Club, reuterfoundation.org
10: Dan McLaughlin Tournament/Special Education Foundation, Norwood Hills Country Club, (314) 394-7030, https://sef-stl.org/events/20th-annual-dan-mclaughlin-golf-tournament/
A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow.