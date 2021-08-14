From the archives: After 1992 championship, PGA saw St. Louis as an unpolished diamond

Editors note: On Aug. 16, 1992, Nick Price won the PGA Championship in St. Louis at Bellerive Country Club. The success of the tournament led to a lot of talk about St. Louis as a regular stop on the PGA Tour. It would be 26 years before another golf major would come to town. Here is our original coverage from 1992.
The unqualified success of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club is certain to project St. Louis as an attractive golf site. Although the city has been out of golf's mainstream for years, it made its mark last week. As a result, the people who market golf on the PGA Tour now see it as an unpolished diamond.
Already suggestions have been made locally that the area should go after an annual tour event or a major championship - or both. Brad Fabel, a member of the PGA Players Advisory Council, said Sunday that he was so impressed with the reception St. Louis gave to golf that he will recommend to the PGA Tournament Policy Board that the area be considered as an addition to the tour schedule. Jerry Ray is owner of Paradise Valley Country Club and one of 13 district directors of the PGA of America, the organization that administers the PGA Championship. He and others took a pragmatic look at what would be best for the area, what realistically could be available and what golf's significant voices are saying.
''In the coming months there will be a lot of discussion about St. Louis,'' Ray said. ''There will be offers made. There will be an attempt by sponsors of these events to try and create something here. Whether all this culminates in an annual event here, I don't know. But I expect a lot of interest.''
Ray began a three-year term as a PGA director in 1991. He said the PGA Championship in St. Louis ''will set the standard for all PGA Championships in the future. It was one of the finest major golf events put on in this country in some time.''
In view of this, the PGA will want to return to Bellerive - if Bellerive is interested. The championship is booked through 1996. Ray said PGA officials discussed the late 1990s as a good time to hold the championship in St. Louis again.
''But it was all informal,'' Ray emphasized. ''Nothing at all has been decided.''
Richard W. Shomaker, Bellerive general chairman of the tournament, confirmed Monday that the PGA had not approached the club.
Shomaker said the Bellerive members were in no mood to think now about another tournament. They want to see how much damage their course suffered and, ''besides, everybody is pretty well worn out.''
Creating a place for St. Louis on the PGA Tour would be a complex undertaking.
The first two needs are an available date and a sponsor who wants to start a new tournament.
If the tour and a sponsor fail to agree on a date, the next best possibility is a sponsor who already owns an event moving it to St. Louis, such as the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic in Williamsburg, Va. It has been speculated that the brewery might be interested in putting its event in the city where its home offices are situated.
''That rumor surfaces every year or two,'' Richard Lintz said Monday. He is chairman of Busch Properties Inc. and is based in St. Louis.
Lintz continued: ''We have no plans to move the tournament from Williamsburg. Anheuser-Busch owns and operates the Kingsmill resort [which includes the golf course and Busch Gardens theme park]. In addition to our commitment to the Williamsburg community, it makes sense to us from a corporate perspective to keep the tournament in Williamsburg.''
In another rumor that circulated last week the Hardee's Golf Classic was called a potential tour event for St. Louis. The tournament is held in Coal Valley, Ill., near the Quad Cities area.
Two years ago some said it was headed for St. Louis, which led to the latest speculation. Jim Jensen, executive vice president of operations for the Hardee's Food Systems Inc., said a move ''is not probable.''
Jensen is expected to announce today that Hardee's has agreed to a new contract with the event's Tournament Board, made up of Quad Cities business leaders. A three-year sponsor's agreement between Hardee's and the board expires Sept. 20, the date of the final round of this year's event. The board has been seeking another three-year deal since January. The Hardee's purse for the tournament is $1 million.
''We owe the Quad Cities area a lot,'' Jensen said. ''To move the tournament would be a difficult decision.''
Denny Walters, vice president of Bogey Hills, was a PGA director from 1983-85. He and Ray agree that the unresolved issue is whether St. Louis would be better served by an annual tour event or a major - either the U.S. Open or PGA - each six to seven years.
''St. Louis is more than a baseball town,'' Walters said. ''I've thought all along golf could be supported well here. The concern is whether the market here can support both a tour event and a major. If you go after a tour event, you won't have the foreign players. You probably won't have Jack Nicklaus or Nick Faldo or Seve Ballesteros, names such as these. My preference is for St. Louis to get into a rotation for a major. B elleville has excellent credentials to obtain a U.S. Open.''
Ray said: ''I'm undecided as to which would be more beneficial to St. Louis, a tour event or a major. A tour event would keep interest alive, but I don't know if the interest could be sustained over several years unless it was held at one of the two world-class courses we have here: Old Warson and Bellerive. Thing is, Old Warson has a parking problem and neither club would want to take on a tournament every year.
''The [PGA] board has discussed a rotation of clubs. If Bellerive was to become a part of the rotation, it would probably be on a six-year basis. That's a long dry spell between tournaments. So you have to weigh what's best for the city, the spectators and golf. If you have an annual tour event, you can run the well dry quickly in asking for corporate funds. If you have a major every six years, you can maximize volunteer, corporate and spectator participation. It would be a good show every time.''
Shomaker pointed out that the U.S. Open is held in June, a bad month for zoysia grass in St. Louis. August and September are the prime growing months for zoysia. An event he'd like to see here is the Ryder Cup, the biennial match between the United States and Europe. The tournament was held at Old Warson in 1971.
Jeff Sluman, a player director on the PGA policy board, said of his week in St. Louis: ''The people were wonderful. They really love their golf here. Obviously, they could easily hold a [tour] event in this town, but finding a spot is difficult.
''There's not a great turnover in events out there and so many cities want to have one. Philadelphia would love one. So would Pittsburgh. So would Portland. There are 20 cities that would love to have one tomorrow.
''But you cannot, under any circumstances, cut the legs out from someone who has supported the tour all these years.''