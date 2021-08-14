From the archives: After 1992 championship, PGA saw St. Louis as an unpolished diamond

Denny Walters, vice president of Bogey Hills, was a PGA director from 1983-85. He and Ray agree that the unresolved issue is whether St. Louis would be better served by an annual tour event or a major - either the U.S. Open or PGA - each six to seven years.

''St. Louis is more than a baseball town,'' Walters said. ''I've thought all along golf could be supported well here. The concern is whether the market here can support both a tour event and a major. If you go after a tour event, you won't have the foreign players. You probably won't have Jack Nicklaus or Nick Faldo or Seve Ballesteros, names such as these. My preference is for St. Louis to get into a rotation for a major. B elleville has excellent credentials to obtain a U.S. Open.''

Ray said: ''I'm undecided as to which would be more beneficial to St. Louis, a tour event or a major. A tour event would keep interest alive, but I don't know if the interest could be sustained over several years unless it was held at one of the two world-class courses we have here: Old Warson and Bellerive. Thing is, Old Warson has a parking problem and neither club would want to take on a tournament every year.