Ozarks Porto Cima course still a gem at 20 years old

The success of the Jack Nicklaus name continues to shine 20 years later in the hills of Missouri golf.
The Club at Porto Cima at the Lake of the Ozarks opened in July 2000 and was ranked as the fourth-best new private course in the United States by Golf Digest.
In the 2020 rankings of private courses in Missouri, Porto Cima is ranked at No. 5. The top four in order are Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis Country Club, Boone Valley Golf Club and Dalhousie Golf Club.
“It’s a terrific golf course, we attract boaters, recreational golfers and the family oriented social player,” said Josh Inman, director of golf at Porto Cima.
Inman replaced Jon Crane, who was the original pro, seven years ago.
Although private, non-members do have the opportunity to play at Porto Cima by staying overnight at The Lodge of the Four Seasons.
“Guests of The Lodge can play the course,” Inman said. “Their golf is based on availability.”
Porto Cima currently has around 900 members. Inman said the course offers five different memberships. Social, sport level, corporate, full golf and generational.
Porto Cima has zoysia fairways with five different sets of tee boxes and seven lake-side holes. The four finishing holes are a thing of beauty and touted as four of the best in the Midwest.
The 15th hole is the signature hole and the most recognizable on the golf course. It is a par 5 that plays downhill and is well guarded by plenty of sand traps just off the fairway and around the green. “It’s definitely a demanding approach shot to the green,” Inman added.
The 16th hole is a 181-yard par 3 that demands a precise tee shot into one of the smallest greens on the course. Water runs the entire left side of the hole and sand traps surround the green.
The 17th hole plays 393 yards from the back tees that demands accuracy. Finding the fairway off the tee is a must with water running the entire left side of the hole. Tee shots to the right almost ensure a tough side-hill lie out of the rough for the approach shot.
“No. 17 plays tough because you have to carry a cove on the drive and carry another cove with your shot into the green,” Inman said.
The 18th hole is a long 461-yard par 4 that is the most challenging on the course. It plays uphill with trouble lurking on both sides, a small creek runs along the right side up to a two-tiered green.
For more information on Porto Cima’s memberships, packages, tee times and availability call 1-800-850-5253 or visit www.portocoma,com.
GOLF ADVISOR RATINGS
Golf Advisor recently announced its rankings of the 20 best public courses in Missouri for 2019 in its annual Golfer’s Choice: Best of Missouri story. The article ranks all public courses in Missouri based upon ratings and reviews submitted by golfers
In total, there were 127 courses. Of Missouri’s top 20, nine of the Lake of the Ozark’s Golf Trail’s 13 courses made the cut. They include Bear Creek Valley, The Cove at the Lodge of the Four Seasons,The Golf Club at Deer Chase, Eldon Golf Club, The Oaks at Margaritaville, Osage National, Old Kinderhook, Redfield Golf Course and Rolling Hills Country Club.
To book a tee time at any of the Lake of the Ozarks Golf Trail’s courses, visit www.GolfingMissouri.com/book-tee-time/.
