Seniors will make a statement with visit to Norwood Hills

As for Norwood Hills, after the PGA in 1948, won by Hogan, it had an LPGA event from 1965 to 1969 that Whitworth won three times, and the Greater St. Louis Golf Classic in 1972 and ’73. Away from the tours, it hosted the 2001 U.S. Senior Amateur and the 2018 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur. The tournament will use the West course at Norwood Hills.

“It’s a tournament ready, championship level course,” said tournament director Barney Hinkle. “The Tour came in prior to the event being announced and had to approve the course and facilities and it came across with flying colors.”

Hinkle said Norwood Hills’ greens, one of the club’s signature aspects, will be slowed down for the tournament, going from 13.5 on the Stimpmeter to 11.5. Hinkle said many of the course’s bunkers were being redone and some trees had to be moved to accommodate the infrastructure of a tour event, but otherwise, not much has been changed. Also, larger fencing has gone in at the driving range to handle some of the longer hitters.

“The green grass and the beauty of course, the competitive elements of course,” Hinkle said, “it’s in its natural state.”