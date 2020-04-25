Seniors will make a statement with visit to Norwood Hills

The world’s best golfers have been coming to Norwood Hills Country Club, the venerable north St. Louis track that opened in 1922, since 1948, when the PGA had its championship there. Some of golf’s most famous names – Ben Hogan, Gene Littler, Kathy Whitworth, Lee Trevino – have won events there.
When professional golf returns to St. Louis this year for the Ascension Charity Classic on the PGA Tour Champions (once upon a time the Seniors Tour) on Oct. 2-4, it’s coming to Norwood Hills for a different reason besides the quality of the course: To make a statement.
The tournament’s organizers chose the course, which sits in Jennings, because it is about as close as you can get to being in Ferguson. If city maps are accurate, the fourth green on Norwood Hill’s West Course actually is over the city line and into Ferguson, a largely unknown St. Louis community until the rioting and protests following the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown.
“We felt very strongly,” said Nick Ragone, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Ascension, “the tournament had to be hosted in North County. We’re a Catholic institution, serving underserved communities, and we wanted to do something special in North County, in the Ferguson area, to help revitalize the area and stimulate the ongoing revitalization. Then, as we began discussing that, the only course that could do it would be Norwood. It’s a classic course with a great pedigree going back to the 1948 PGA Championship. It’s a big piece of property and our vision was to have it there and the Tour, after visiting the property, saw that vision as well and said, ‘This will work out.’
“We can shine a light on North County. We’re near Ferguson and can help change the narrative about Ferguson.”
While golf events like the PGA in 2018 or the Senior PGA in 2013, both at Bellerive Country Club, have come through St. Louis, there hasn’t been a tour event here since 2001, which was the final year for both the LPGA event – the Michelob Light Classic in the final years of its eight-year run – at Forest Hills Country Club in Chesterfield and the Senior event at Boone Valley in Augusta. But the clear-cut popularity of the PGA at Bellerive, which saw massive crowds and drew rave reviews, pointed to the potential for a regular tour stop in to St. Louis.
“It was a reminder to the PGA Tour they need to be in this market,” Ragone said. “Then doing it in North County, all the stars lined up. It was such a good moment for the St. Louis and the PGA to see how wonderful it was and capitalize on the momentum.”
Enter Ascension and Norwood Hills. Ascension, a St. Louis-based health care provider, has connections to several other golf tournaments around the country but wanted to have one in its hometown, where it doesn’t have a presence besides its corporate headquarters. Proceeds from the tournament will go to three charities: Marygrove, a residential community for children and teens; the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.
As for Norwood Hills, after the PGA in 1948, won by Hogan, it had an LPGA event from 1965 to 1969 that Whitworth won three times, and the Greater St. Louis Golf Classic in 1972 and ’73. Away from the tours, it hosted the 2001 U.S. Senior Amateur and the 2018 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur. The tournament will use the West course at Norwood Hills.
“It’s a tournament ready, championship level course,” said tournament director Barney Hinkle. “The Tour came in prior to the event being announced and had to approve the course and facilities and it came across with flying colors.”
Hinkle said Norwood Hills’ greens, one of the club’s signature aspects, will be slowed down for the tournament, going from 13.5 on the Stimpmeter to 11.5. Hinkle said many of the course’s bunkers were being redone and some trees had to be moved to accommodate the infrastructure of a tour event, but otherwise, not much has been changed. Also, larger fencing has gone in at the driving range to handle some of the longer hitters.
“The green grass and the beauty of course, the competitive elements of course,” Hinkle said, “it’s in its natural state.”
These are, of course, unusual times for the event. The Champions Tour, like other sports in America, has been on hold since early March. The most recent event was the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, Calif., which ended on March 8. All but one event between then and the Senior Players Championship, starting July 9, has been canceled or postponed. (A tournament in Madison. Wisc., in early June is still on, as of now.)
With the Ascension tournament proper not starting until Oct. 2 (other events will start on Sept. 28), that has given them a longer window for things to change and a greater possibility of the event being held, especially with golf being one of the first sports envisioned being able to restart.
Hinkle would normally be working out of an office at Norwood Hills. Instead, he and his staff are working from their homes. But the interest is there. When they opened the volunteer registration online on March 16, close to 400 people signed up in 10 days.
“We’re moving forward like it’s going to happen,” he said. “Things came to a screeching halt and we’re in a holding pattern on most of our conversations, but every now and then something springs up and we sign up another sponsor. It still is happening and we’re very thankful.”
