The PGA Tour is on hold, but Adam Long's dreams continue

Adam Long and his fellow PGA Tour players are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic shutdown but the St. Charles County native has something to keep him busy while waiting to get back on the golf course.
“We’re having a baby in April,” Long recently said about him and his wife, Emily, who is a nurse anesthetist. “It’s a boy. No name yet. We’re working on that. We can’t wait.”
The PGA Tour is on hold because of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 that is plaguing the entire world.
Long originally planned to take a three-week hiatus to be off when the newborn arrives and to help out. The couple lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
The stoppage in play halted a good start to the 2020 campaign for Long, who graduated from Francis Howell High before starring at Duke in college. In 15 tournaments this season, Long recorded two top-10 finishes and seven in the top 25. Long made the cut in 11 tournaments. He has won $1,288,958 and is 32nd in the FedEx Cup rankings.
He came in second at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Playa del Carmen, Mexico, winning $544,800. Long placed eighth in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“This game keeps you humble,” said the 32-year-old Long. “I’m just happy to be here playing on the Tour. It’s hard to believe really. I think I’d be called a journeyman. I believe I’m in that category. It took me a while to get here. I was hoping to get here faster.
“I got a little better each year. I finally got on the PGA Tour. I’ve been pretty consistent. I’ve not had too many highs and lows. Each year I keep getting a little better.”
LEARNING THE GAME
Brian Fogt, the director of instruction at Bellerive Country Club, began working with Long when he was a youngster. Fogt then was teaching at Missouri Bluffs Golf Club.
“We met, yikes, when Adam was 9, so about 23 years ago. His dad (Gordon) was a pilot for TWA and now American,” Fogt said. “He’s an avid golfer. Gordon was out there frequently practicing. We met and he saw I was working with young players that were older than Adam. We struck up a friendship. I started working with Adam.
“That persisted for a long time, all the way through college and as he was making his way professionally. We’ve been through a lot together.”
“Brian Fogt has been a father figure to me at times,” Long said.
Long quickly showed promise under Fogt’s tutelage. He earned all-state status all four years in high school despite playing for three coaches. He ranked eighth in the Golfweek Junior Golf Rankings. With Duke recruiting him, Long chose to become a Blue Devil.
“When he was a sophomore in high school, he was playing some good golf in the junior golf world. He wasn’t very big,” Fogt said. “The coach (Rod Myers) at Duke, who I knew, called and asked my opinion. He was smaller for his age and didn’t hit the ball as far as some other guys. I said when he gets stronger, his swing was so good, I knew that would help his development and scoring.”
Long did grow and get stronger. His senior year proved that he could play. He ranked sixth nationally and 22nd among all U.S. Amateurs in the Golfweek Amateur Rankings.
“He had a very good career at Duke. If you play golf or basketball at Duke, you’re pretty good at those two sports,” Fogt said. “He had enough success as a college golfer that if his heart was in it, he would give it a try and play after college.”
Ironically, Long also had three coaches at Duke. His final coach, Jamie Green, believed Long could succeed in the world of professional golf.
“Adam was always focused on academics and golf. Sure, he’d go to basketball games, but he was exceptional at time management,” Green said. “He kept the goal in front of him. He could juggle a lot. That’s his best trait. He was a junior when I got there and the best player on the team. He was a really good leader to our younger guys.
“I wanted to make sure he knew others believed in him. What I recall in watching him play was he had the go-low ability. He was a good ball striking guy. A bad day for another guy might be in the mid 70s but Adam could always keep it around par.”
CHALLENGE GOING PRO
Long turned pro after graduating from Duke in 2010 with his bachelor’s degree in sociology. He played his first pro event in 2011 in the U.S. Open. What he saw in the event has stayed with him to this day.
“Mostly it taught me the best in the world aren’t perfect,” Long said. “You have this image these guys are perfect or something because you see all these great shots on TV and that they hardly miss shots ever. Well, guys in the middle of the pack hit some terrible shots every single day. I realized the guys are obviously very, very good but that I could see myself competing with them.”
Long was no overnight sensation. Indeed, it was a long journey to get to the PGA Tour. He bounced around golf’s backwoods for some time. His only win before reaching the Tour was a lone Hooters Tour event in 2011 at Columbia, South Carolina.
“It was a pretty solid field,” Long said. “I won $28,000. That was great. It was a huge check for sure.”
In 2012, Long joined the Web.com Tour. In 17 events, Long landed in the top 10 once and in the top 25 twice. In 2014, Long played on both the Lationoamérica and Mackenzie tours. He played 23 events.
In 2015, Long rejoined the Web.com Tour where he played 21 tournaments. He recorded two top-10 finishes and reached the top 25 in five events. In 2016 he played 24 events on the Web.com Tour, made 12 cuts, and posted two top 10s. In 2017 he finished at No. 44 on the regular season money list, and carded three top-10 finishes in 24 events. Long finished the 2018 Web.com Tour season with 17 made cuts, one runner-up, and four top 10s in 27 starts. He finished at No. 13 on the regular season money list, securing his PGA Tour card for the 2018-2019 season. He was 37th in final priority-ranking order.
“Everyone has their own process and journey. I think I’m fortunate that I stuck it out,” Long said. “I’m where I want to be. It definitely makes me appreciate it more than some of the younger guys who burst in and win on the Tour. I probably appreciate how hard it is to get here.
“I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve enjoyed the journey, the process. I had realistic expectations when I began as a pro. I wasn’t a superstar in junior golf or amateur golf. I was not a superstar in college. I was a good player at each level but not a dominant player at the amateur level. I wasn’t a can’t-miss kid by any means.”
Long thought it might take him two or three or 10 years to reach the PGA. He also said he knew he might never get there.
“All those tours are fantastic,” Long said. “I did my time. I played each week and kept going. I figured out a way to compete. You learn about traveling and managing your time. They were all great steppingstones.”
WINNING AS A ROOKIE
Finally getting his PGA Tour card was a major moment. Long called it “a dream come true” after all the ups and downs trying to get to the promised land.
“It wasn’t handed to me,” Long said.
He showed he belonged, too. In his rookie season, Long won the Desert Classic at PGA West in January of 2019. He outdueled Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin by a stroke. He drained a memorable 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole.
The birdie opportunity came after a 6-iron approach from 175 yards with the ball below his feet in dormant grass on a mound to the right of the fairway.
Long almost had to pinch himself. He was playing in the last group on a Sunday with a chance to win the tournament. He had made only one cut — a tie for 63rd in the Safeway Open — before the Desert Classic.
“Phil’s a Hall of Fame golfer, a legend. He was one of my idols growing up. He’s someone I look up to and admire. It was pretty cool to play with him. I didn’t think about winning until the very last putt honestly. I made sure I had a good time and enjoyed the moment and have fun with it. I didn’t get too caught up in my result.
“I smiled and enjoyed the time. You never know if you’ll get that opportunity again in my shoes.”
Long arrived at the final hole tied with Hadwin and Mickelson. Hadwin’s bunker shot stopped inches from the hole. Mickelson barely missed a long birdie try. That miss helped Long see the line for his career-changing putt. His 65th stroke of the day found the bottom of the hole. Long finished at 26-under 262.
“Phil almost made his putt. The stage was set. It was my tournament to win,” Long said. “I’d made a ton of birdies and a ton of putts in the tournament. I went through my routine. It was a perfect putt. Right in the hole. Madness ensued.
“I never dreamed of winning on the PGA Tour as a kid. I had a great time with it. My wife was there. My dad was there, too. It was a surreal moment.”
Green was happy for Long.
“I don’t watch a ton of tour golf on TV but I turned it on and I was on the edge of my seat,” Green said. “I stood up and raised my arms and yelled. It was an exuberant moment to see him win. I told my youngsters, I know that guy.
“He’s one of those guys you want to root for. I think Adam will be a mainstay on the Tour. I can see him sticking around for a long time. He has a lot of belief in himself. He’s somebody people enjoy rooting for.”
Fogt wished he could have been there. He was not stunned to see Long on a big stage.
“I always tell my golfers to get into position with nine holes to go and if you have a great nine maybe you’ll win. I wasn’t that surprised that Adam performed well under that pressure,” Fogt said. “To play with Phil Mickelson and pull that off on a Sunday was super cool. It wasn’t shocking to me. He’d exhibited for three or four years he had the skill set to win on the Tour.
“It was a matter of doing it. It’s changed the opportunities for him. He’s a solid citizen. He’s got a long career ahead of him.”
Certainly, Long is more financially secure. He earned $1,062,000 with the victory.
“I didn’t change my life in any way. It definitely changed my career and path for sure,” Long said. “I’m always going to be a PGA Tour winner. It changed my status and it guaranteed me three years. It got me into some of the biggest events like the Masters and PGA Championship.”
He gets asked about the putt and the win frequently. Autograph requests are constant now.
“I don’t mind it, especially little kids,” Long said about signing his name. “They want to fill up their flag with signatures. That’s pretty fun.”
Long said he and his wife get back to the area “a decent amount.” The two went to Francis Howell but didn’t start dating until after college. Emily went to Missouri State. They married in 2018.
Now they’re waiting for the baby to arrive.
“It’s been a blessing for me to get to know him and his family,” Fogt said. “It’s super hard to get to the top of any sport, golf in particular. I think he and Emily will be great parents.”
The baby will grow up knowing his father is a PGA Tour winner. For Long, it all was worth the wait.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!