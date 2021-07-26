La Velle E. Neal III: Cameron Champ, in pursuit of work-life balance, lands a victory

The 368-yard drive on the 11th hole on Sunday exemplified the talent that Cameron Champ brings to the PGA Tour.

The bogey-free final round reflected the mettle he has to hold off competitors and win trophies.

The dubious decision to hit driver off the 18th tee when he was two strokes in the lead suggests there's more growth required.

The money approach three shots later to within 3 feet of the cup showed how he can rescue himself from peril.

Champ spent Saturday and Sunday talking about the balance between life and golf, being too hard on himself, trusting the work he puts into his game and believing the results will follow.

The evolving Cameron Champ proved that at the TPC in Blaine as he won the 3M Open for just his thirdtour title. Champ, 26, has plenty of time to add more hardware. But one of the game's big hitters who has been touted as golf's next big thing hasn't backed it up yet.

Look at this season. Champ has missed 11 cuts and had fallen all the way down to 142nd in the FedEx Cup standings. He had just two top-10 finishes. That's not the upward track of a phenom.