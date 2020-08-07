You are the owner of this article.
PGA Tour Champions event at Norwood Hills canceled for 2020
Golf Guide 2020: Norwood Hills clubhouse

The clubhouse at Norwood Hills Country Club, in a photo taken March 27, 2020. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

The return of professional golf on an annual basis in St. Louis will be pushed back a year.

The Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson, a new stop on the PGA Tour Champions, has been canceled for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural edition of the tournament, to be played at Norwood Hills Country Club, will be held in 2021.

The tournament was scheduled for Oct. 2-4, with events in the week leading up to it. The tournament and its surrounding events will now be played Sept. 6-12, 2021.

“While we’re disappointed in not being able to bring professional golf back to St. Louis this year, we’re confident this decision is the right one for St. Louis County and the communities we serve,” said Nick Ragone, chief marketing and communication officer for Ascension.

Though St. Louis has had events like the PGA Championship at Bellerive, it hasn't had a regular stop on one of the professional tours since 2001.

(This story is still developing)

