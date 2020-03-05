Post-Dispatch Golf Guide: Submit charity and fundraising tournament information by March 21

The Post-Dispatch will publish its annual Golf Guide on Sunday April 5.
Information for charity and fundraising tournaments must be submitted by March 21 to be included in the printed guide. The version published on STLtoday.com will be updated throughout the summer.
Email the information to Don Reed (dreed@post-dispatch.com) or Mike Smith (mikesmith@post-dispatch.com).
Please include the following information:
• Date of the event.
• Name of the event and the charity.
• Golf course that is the tournament site.
• Phone number and/or website for golfers to sign up or find more information.