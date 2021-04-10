Rose clings to a 1-shot Masters lead as Spieth, Thomas lurk

That got him into the U.S. Open, where he tied for sixth. Now he has temporary PGA Tour membership and is among the top 50 in the world, getting him into the Masters. That's why he talks of an "attitude of gratitude."

Zalatoris also is a quick study with a long memory. He grew up with the kids of former PGA champion Lanny Wadkins, and took in tales of Wadkins and his 23 times playing the Masters. One story Zalatoris heard when he was 14 years old came in handy on the par-3 12th hole.

"He just said that whenever it's into the wind ... it just doesn't really affect the ball as much," Zalatoris said. "And when it's downwind, that's where guys tend to struggle."

The wind was about 10 mph into him and out of the left, 153 yards to the hole. He hit a shot that normally goes 152 yards and it carried 150. It helped that he made a 35-foot putt for birdie.

It has been 42 years since Fuzzy Zoeller became the most recent player to win the Masters on his first try.

Right there with Zalatoris is another Dallas resident — Spieth, who is looking like the Spieth of old at age 27. He thought he could win at Augusta even before he won last week in Texas.

"I'm in position now to think that for sure," Spieth said. "But at the halfway point, I would have been pleased with being two back."

