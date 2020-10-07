 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tickets for inaugural Ascension Classic golf tournament, now in 2021, go on sale
0 comments

Tickets for inaugural Ascension Classic golf tournament, now in 2021, go on sale

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
APTOPIX Masters Golf

Jack Nicklaus' grandson and caddie GT Nicklaus reacts after his hole-in-one on the ninth hole during the par three competition at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

Tickets for the inaugural Ascension Charity Classic, now scheduled for 2021, have gone on sale.

The PGA Tour Champions (once the Seniors Tour) event will be played Sept. 10-12, 2021, at Norwood Hills Country Club. The tournament was supposed to be played Oct. 2-4 of this year, but was canceled because of the pandemic. It will mark the first regular stop on a professional golf tour in St. Louis since 2001.

Tickets are available at ascensioncharityclassic.com. There are both weekly and daily tickets available. Tickets start at $20, and children 16 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult.

On Saturday of the tournament, Sept. 11, Jack Nicklaus and three other celebrities will play a nine-hole charity exhibition. More details will be announced later.

Tournament organizers said that if the pandemic continues and no spectators are allowed on the course, ticket buyers will receive a full refund.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports