Tiger Woods goes in the water 3 times on a single hole at the Masters

Tiger Woods should've brought his swim trunks to the final round of the Masters.

The defending champion knocked three balls into the water at the par-3 12th hole, a stunning turn at the shortest hole on the course.

Last year at the very same hole, Woods got a huge break on his way to a fifth green jacket when four of his competitors dumped shots into Rae's Creek.

This time, it was Woods who fell apart at Golden Bell.

His tee shot rolled back into the water, then he dunked another in similar fashion after taking a drop. Woods pitched his next one over the green, into a back bunker, leaving him with an extremely awkward stance for what was officially his sixth shot. He lined that one into the water as well.

Finally, Woods finished off a septuple-bogey 10 — his worst score ever at the Masters. Previously, he had made 8s on a pair of much longer holes.

Woods rallied down the stretch, birdieing five of his final six holes to get back under par for the tournament with a 4-over 76 in the final round.