GOMBER IN LONG RELIEF?

QUESTION: Will Austin Gomber likely be a long-relief guy this season? And will he still be on the team when it’s a 26-man roster?
GOOLD: Gomber has been one of the most impressive pitchers of camp. I should have added earlier that Andrew Miller has also looked sharp. Along with Tyler Webb, that gives the Cardinals three strong lefties for the bullpen, and Gomber's presence could free up Andrew Miller to be the closer, if you start doing the process of elimination.
Gomber shouldn't be a long reliever, unless that's to handle middle innings in a game that the Cardinals can win/are winning. He's pitched well enough to be utilized in leverage spots, for sure.
And that has a place on the 26 man. Hard to think of 13 pitchers who have been better than him on the roster.
