GOMBER IN LONG RELIEF?
0 comments

GOMBER IN LONG RELIEF?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals open "Summer Camp"

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Austin Gomber faces live hitters during the first day of "Summer Camp" at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 3, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

QUESTION: Will Austin Gomber likely be a long-relief guy this season? And will he still be on the team when it’s a 26-man roster?

GOOLD: Gomber has been one of the most impressive pitchers of camp. I should have added earlier that Andrew Miller has also looked sharp. Along with Tyler Webb, that gives the Cardinals three strong lefties for the bullpen, and Gomber's presence could free up Andrew Miller to be the closer, if you start doing the process of elimination.

Gomber shouldn't be a long reliever, unless that's to handle middle innings in a game that the Cardinals can win/are winning. He's pitched well enough to be utilized in leverage spots, for sure.

And that has a place on the 26 man. Hard to think of 13 pitchers who have been better than him on the roster.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports