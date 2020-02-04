GONZALES-FOR-O'NEILL TRADE A BUST?

QUESTION: With the news of Marco Gonzales' extension with the Mariners, how do you measure the swap of Gonzales for Tyler O'Neill right now?
BENFRED: Pretty easy to measure for me. Gonzales was traded straight up for O'Neill. Gonzales, a lefty the Cardinals have lacked in their rotation and sought to add on the free-agent market this offseason in Kim, has become a reliable member of the Mariners rotation.
Last season he started 34 times, totaled 200-plus innings and posted a 3.99 ERA. The season before, he started 29 times, pitched 160-plus innings and posted a 4.00 ERA. He's given the Mariners 32 quality starts over the past two seasons.
What has O'Neill done? Nothing like what Gonzales has done.
Right now, he's a righthanded-hitting outfielder in a crowd of them who has not been healthy enough or consistent enough to turn his plus power into a regular starting position on a competitive team. That could change this season.
The Cardinals traded Gonzales (shown above in a 2017 game) for O'Neill because they loved his power profile, because their projections think he's going to be a big bopper soon, perhaps this season.
But if you had to grade the trade today, right now, the Cardinals traded a major league starter for at best a fourth outfielder.