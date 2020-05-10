GOOD CARLOS OR BAD CARLOS WHEN PLAY RESUMES?
Thursday workout at Cardinals spring training

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez stretches before a spring training workout. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Darn the luck! By all accounts, Carlos Martinez seemed to be getting with the program this spring ... and then baseball disappeared. What are your projections for him when baseball resumes?

GORDO: Even the "bad" Carlos Martinez has been better than most big league pitchers. We're talking about a guy with a 3.36 career ERA through all of the ups and downs. His roller-coaster ride has been less terrifying than most. And he looked much, much better prepared this spring to regain his spot high in the rotation. So there's a lot of hope.

That said, until we see how each Cardinal looks after the pandemic shutdown, who knows. Maybe somebody got hurt in a kiln explosion. Maybe, in the case of Carlos, his home workout program wasn't the best. Maybe he didn't handle the shelter-at-home thing well. We shall see.

