GOODWIN NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR FIRST TEAM?

QUESTION: You picked O'Fallon's Roosevelt Jones over Althoff's Jordan Goodwin. How did that happen?
KVIDAHL: Full disclosure here: I graduated from SLU in 2001. So anyone that becomes a Billiken does get a special place in my heart. However, J Good was on the fast track to the first team. He led Althoff to a runner-up finish as a sophomore, a state title as a junior and was going to see what he could do in Class 4A as a senior until he got hurt. If Goodwin doesn't get hurt, there's a great argument for him on the first team.
Roosevelt was O'Fallon's best all-around player and the top player in the Southwestern Conference as a junior. He led the Panthers in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks while playing stellar defense and being the No. 1 guy on every opponent's scouting report. He got close as a junior when the Panthers finished fourth in Class 4A in their second state appearance ever. Roosevelt's overall impact and his impressive three seasons helped nudge him over J. Good ... but it wasn't easy by any stretch.
