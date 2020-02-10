GOOLD ON 'BORING' BASEBALL

COMMENT: As a fan for 50+ years, I admit losing confidence in the direction of the team. My doubt is if they know how to put an exciting team on the field. I know they've been successful overall but it's the "brand" of offense this team plays that is frustrating and most of the time boring. Do you think they plan to stay on this course?
GOOLD: I think this is a product of the larger game and how the Cardinals have found their way to compete consistently within it.
I adore baseball. And there are games that I watch and wonder how could anyone enjoy this style of play. It's long. It lacks tension. It lacks fundamentals. It's not a game I recognize at times, and it's certainly not good for TV or for the fans.
I don't think that's isolated around the Cardinals, not at all. I worry that this is the game that analytics has given us and that the new rules meant to speed up the game won't do anything for what really matters -- the pace and style of the game -- and will only reinforce the game we have now. Which can, at times, lack appeal.