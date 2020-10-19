Goold question for QH Oct 19, 2020 16 min ago 0 Subscribe for $1 a month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save QUESTION: COMMISH: 0 comments Tags St Louis Cardinals Mlb Commish Quick Hits Playoffs Goold Goold1019 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story St. Louis Cardinals Quick Hits: Commish on the Cardinals Oct 12, 2020 Hot topics from Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel's chat with Post-Dispatch subscribers.