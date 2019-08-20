QUESTION: If the Cards had a 1-game play-in tomorrow against a RH SP, what would your lineup be?
GOOLD: Mike Shildt's would be Monday night's lineup. But me personally, if I had the pen?
1. Wong, 2B
2. Fowler, RF
3. Ozuna, LF
4. Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Carpenter, 3B
6. DeJong, SS
7. Thomas, CF
8. Molina, C
Pitcher
This lineup would stack the successful OBP ahead of the best damage hitters, Ozuna and Goldschmidt. It would add a lefthanded hitter to the middle mix, which would be a good idea. I'm not crazy about Molina batting eighth as a general principle, what with the pitcher bunting and stuff, but getting Thomas ahead of him does free up the idea of getting the runners moving regardless of whether it's DeJong or Thomas on base.