Cardinals take it home against Angels

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) hits Marcell Ozuna, not pictured, home on a line drive single during the seventh inning of a game on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: If the Cards had a 1-game play-in tomorrow against a RH SP, what would your lineup be?

GOOLD: Mike Shildt's would be Monday night's lineup. But me personally, if I had the pen?

1. Wong, 2B

2. Fowler, RF

3. Ozuna, LF

4. Goldschmidt, 1B

5. Carpenter, 3B

6. DeJong, SS

7. Thomas, CF

8. Molina, C

Pitcher

This lineup would stack the successful OBP ahead of the best damage hitters, Ozuna and Goldschmidt. It would add a lefthanded hitter to the middle mix, which would be a good idea. I'm not crazy about Molina batting eighth as a general principle, what with the pitcher bunting and stuff, but getting Thomas ahead of him does free up the idea of getting the runners moving regardless of whether it's DeJong or Thomas on base.