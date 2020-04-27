GOOLD SWITCHES IT UP

QUESTION: Your all-time Cardinal switch-hitter team?
GOOLD: Fantastic question. Let's try this:
C: Ted Simmons
1B: Ripper Collins
2B: Red Schoendienst
3B: Terry Pendleton
SS: Ozzie Smith (above left, in 1997)
LF: Lance Berkman
CF: Willie McGee (above right)
RF: Carlos Beltran
UT & P: Jose Oquendo
Rotation:
Lance Lynn
Joaquin Andujar
Kid Gleason
Kid Nichols
Donovan Osborne
Closer: Pat Neshek
Follow-up:
Love your answers on the switch-hitter team. A couple of follow-ups: 1. Schoendienst over Frisch based on longevity? If so, why not Coleman in OF based on longevity over Berkman/Beltran? 2. Your odds that Carlson replaces one of the corner OF spots in 5 years?
GOOLD: I'm not sure I have a good answer for your questions other than I went with the switch hitters who immediately leaped to mind, did a quick search for pitchers who hit switch and then came up with a lineup. I didn't approach the lineup like a thesis. More just had fun with it.
So, yes, Red ahead of Frisch because Red came to mind first and that has to do with longevity and my familiarity with his work. Though, Frisch works. MVP. Great player. Good replacement for Hornsby all that. I'm sticking with Red. Berkman in LF because Lance Berkman was a really good player for the Cardinals and not as good as Beltran, and they came to mind as the best flanks for McGee. Coleman just doesn't come to mind, sorry.
Carlson will replace Berkman in the near future, sure. And replace Coleman as the best switch-hitting outfielder whose last name starts with a C for the Cardinals a few weeks after that.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.