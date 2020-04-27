GOOLD SWITCHES IT UP
0 comments

GOOLD SWITCHES IT UP

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Ozzie the broadcaster

Ozzie Smith, in his new role as a broadcaster, interviews Willie McGee before the April 8, 1997 home opener. McGee homered in the ninth inning to win the game. Post-Dispatch photo by Dilip Vishwanat

QUESTION: Your all-time Cardinal switch-hitter team?

GOOLD: Fantastic question. Let's try this:

C: Ted Simmons

1B: Ripper Collins

2B: Red Schoendienst

3B: Terry Pendleton

SS: Ozzie Smith (above left, in 1997)

LF: Lance Berkman

CF: Willie McGee (above right)

RF: Carlos Beltran

UT & P: Jose Oquendo

Rotation:

Lance Lynn

Joaquin Andujar

Kid Gleason

Kid Nichols

Donovan Osborne

Closer: Pat Neshek

Follow-up: 

Love your answers on the switch-hitter team. A couple of follow-ups: 1. Schoendienst over Frisch based on longevity? If so, why not Coleman in OF based on longevity over Berkman/Beltran? 2. Your odds that Carlson replaces one of the corner OF spots in 5 years?

GOOLD: I'm not sure I have a good answer for your questions other than I went with the switch hitters who immediately leaped to mind, did a quick search for pitchers who hit switch and then came up with a lineup. I didn't approach the lineup like a thesis. More just had fun with it.

So, yes, Red ahead of Frisch because Red came to mind first and that has to do with longevity and my familiarity with his work. Though, Frisch works. MVP. Great player. Good replacement for Hornsby all that. I'm sticking with Red. Berkman in LF because Lance Berkman was a really good player for the Cardinals and not as good as Beltran, and they came to mind as the best flanks for McGee. Coleman just doesn't come to mind, sorry.

Carlson will replace Berkman in the near future, sure. And replace Coleman as the best switch-hitting outfielder whose last name starts with a C for the Cardinals a few weeks after that.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports