GOOLD'S BOTTOM LINE ON ARENADO

QUESTION: If there is no season, how would that affect payrolls for franchises like the Rockies and Cards, and their ability to afford to keep a franchise player or trade for one.
GOOLD: I don't. The Cardinals didn't have the stomach for the salary before this happened. Now you're suggesting that with less revenue they're going to have an appetite? Hardly.
Arenado is a remarkable player. He is. I think he is the best all-around player in the National League, and have said so for many years. But I don't think you should get yourself into tortuous knots to see how this devastating for baseball, for the country, for the economy, somehow means Arenado is a Cardinal.
