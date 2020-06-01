GOOLD'S BOTTOM LINE ON ARENADO
Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by Rockies teammate German Marquez after hitting a three-run homer last Aug. 22 at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: If there is no season, how would that affect payrolls for franchises like the Rockies and Cards, and their ability to afford to keep a franchise player or trade for one.

GOOLD: I don't. The Cardinals didn't have the stomach for the salary before this happened. Now you're suggesting that with less revenue they're going to have an appetite? Hardly.

Arenado is a remarkable player. He is. I think he is the best all-around player in the National League, and have said so for many years. But I don't think you should get yourself into tortuous knots to see how this devastating for baseball, for the country, for the economy, somehow means Arenado is a Cardinal.

