GOOLD'S BOTTOM LINE ON THE 2020 SEASON

QUESTION: What do you as a fan of baseball and a baseball writer look forward to observing in this wacky MLB season? Are there specific rule changes that intrigue you? Or are there certain dynamics in play for managing that fascinate you?
GOOLD: I am not crazy about the rule changes. I think they're carnival stuff.
I am really interested in seeing how teams adjust to the sprint and how quickly some find their footing and how quickly some decide to abandon the season and look toward 2021. I am eager to see how the format of the short schedule and geographic divisions allows for a team like the White Sox -- loaded with young talent -- to get hot and stay hot and surprise.
There is going to be a new star that emerges and burns bright for the entire season -- does not burn out because of the length of the season. Hello, Luis Robert. Fernando Tatis Jr. -- NL MVP? That's going to be remarkable to watch and cover.
Also, I will be eager to see magic. It's going to happen. Baseball never disappoints.
Maybe it will be the Cardinals-White Sox game in Dyersville, Iowa. What will that be like, the imagery, and the moment?
Photo: Plenty of seats available in the Busch Stadium press box, where Post-Dispatch baseball writers Derrick Goold (right) and Rick Hummel work as they cover Cardinals' summer camp. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)
