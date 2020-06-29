GOOLD'S BOTTOM LINE: WHAT WOULD IT TAKE TO ATTEND A GAME?

QUESTION: At this point, what would it take for you to attend an MLB game as a fan?
GOOLD: I do go to games and sit in the stands. I get to a few every year like that -- either with a friend, on a annual trip to a game with someone who has become a friend, and of course with my family, usually my son.
What would it take in a time of COVID-19? Well, let's start with the first part: The ballpark would have to be open to fans/crowds. Second, I would have to have access to tickets and the ability to afford them. I'd like to know the price point before making a commitment. And it's possible the teams prioritize season ticket holders with small crowds; though that is up for discussion, obviously. Third, if that was doable, then I would consider what precautions are in place for physical distancing, and the like. It is entirely possible that I'd feel more comfortable going to the ballpark for a game than, say, going into a restaurant for a meal, or into a bar for a conversation. Haven't done those things in months, and a ballpark offers more space for distancing. I'd take the same precautions that, say, you see at the grocery store or Target.
And finally, I've mentioned this in the chat before, I would have to ask about the sense of normalcy of going again -- are the trends good, what is the situation in the city like, and is there broader normalcy coming back to the city around the ballpark? In short, I'd go to the ballpark and sit in the stands and enjoy the game if I felt safe to do so, and it was worth my entertainment dollar.
I'd go as a fan of baseball, as you know. Not the teams.
Photo: Baseball writers Derrick Goold (right) and Rick Hummel at a Post-Dispatch "Sports On Tap" event at Schlafly Tap Room. (Photo by Micah Usher)
