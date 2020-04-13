GOOLD'S FUTURE: SCRIBE? BOSS? TALKING HEAD?

QUESTION: Do you aspire to be a sports editor one day or join a major network as an analyst? Or are you happy following a beat and being close to the fans? You seem to have the talent to write your ticket.
GOOLD: I have only ever wanted to be a baseball writer, and that title means more to me than I can articulate. I'm wired to be a beat writer, and I cherish being a baseball beat writer in a city that adores baseball. I don't take that for granted at all. If I get to be known as an excellent baseball beat writer that would be a dream come true.
I would be an awful editor. I have no bedside manner and -- if you ask my son -- I'm ruthless with a red pen.
Photo: Post-Dispatch baseball writers Derrick Goold (right) and Rick Hummel at a "Sports On Tap" event in 2017 at Schlafly Tap Room. (Micah Usher photo for the Poist-Dispatch)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.