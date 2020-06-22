GOOLD'S TAKE ON DEWITT'S 'PROFITABLE' REMARK

QUESTION: Your thoughts on DeWitt's comment that baseball is not that profitable? Tell that to the fans who pay an average of $10 a beer, $9 a dog and $36 a ticket, Mr. DeWitt.
GOOLD: Baseball is profitable. At it's healthiest, it's a $12-billion business and it has brought riches galore to many owners. He clearly misspoke and the fans are right to expect a clearer answer from him.
In the chat, I've run into issues -- as long-time readers will know -- when trying to explain ownership's stance. Too often, that explanation is mistaken for advocacy. Here we are again. If I attempt to explain what he meant, please don't take that for agreeing with it or advocating it or anything other than trying to take what he said and translate it.
His point was the sense that a team isn't swimming in excess cash -- i.e., his use of the word profits. That money is being put back into operations, whether that's spending on the payroll or infrastructure payments or coaches, etc., or even debt service on buildings, teams, ballparks, etc. The Cardinals have nearly double the size of employees. They have significantly increased the spending on the analytics department. And they have spent millions on updating and expanding and building these massive security initiatives around the ballpark. All of that does increase the value of the team, does also help make it eligible for better insurance in case of catastrophe, and on and on.
A fan, rightly so, sees that spending as profits to increase the values of the team, especially when that team is receiving tax breaks or subsidies from cities. Owners, see that as not much profit because they're just turning around and spending it again.
It does not help that the sides are speaking with the same words, but two different meanings, and baseball owners should be clearer and break from the business textbook terms and try to relate more to the folks who don't use "EBITDA" in daily conversation.
It would also help if fans didn't put so much stock in the Forbes "valuations." I've climbed up on this soapbox before. Baseball teams are mostly private businesses, and that leaves Forbes to estimate the value -- unless through enormous and impressive reporting skills they are unearthing private business details. That would be applauded, and I would be the first or second to do so. That's why a team can be valued in print at $1 billion and sell not too long after that for $2 billion. What gives? I'll add this, too, that you're talking about the value of a team that's not for sale -- so what is that worth? Baseball is a tremendously profitable business -- especially for owners when they sell. But owners not eager to sell are going to suggest that they haven't cashed in yet.
Bill DeWitt Jr. touched on that during a conversation we had this past fall. I asked him how fans could reconcile Ballpark Village growing like "an ATM" beyond the outfield with the team's stance that profits from it wouldn't yet spill over into the product at the ballpark. He said that BPV's benefit will be in the future and for someone else to measure. I thought that was a revealing comment about where the profits will eventually be at BPV, the debt on the project now, and also DeWitt's view of how long his family will be part of the team's ownership.
