GORDO'S BOTTOM LINE ON THE SHUTDOWN

COMMENT: How was your week without sports? Mine was a bit depressing. There was definitely a void. Sports is obviously not the most important issue right now, but like you mentioned, it brings a degree of normalcy to life. I really hope to see that soon!
GORDO: If this was just another strike or lockout, that would be one thing. We've been through that before and we shrugged it off.
This shutdown is part of life as we knew it changing dramatically. In some ways it may change for good. So we are all dealing with anxiety these days.
It would be nice to be able to see Harrison Bader swing and miss at another two-strike slider off the plate, just to make things seem normal again.