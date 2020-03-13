GORDO'S PLAN FOR STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
GORDO'S PLAN FOR STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Blues, Stars in deciding Game 7

Pat Maroon, right, celebrates with Tyler Bozak, left, and Robert Thomas after scoring the winning goal in double overtime of Game 7 of a playoff series against Dallas on May 7, 2019. (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

QUESTION: With the NHL suspending the season, how will it affect the playoffs? Would the rounds be shortened to best-of-five? If you were the NHL commissioner, what would your plan be?

GORDO: I would expand the playoffs with best-of-three play-in series, all hosted by the higher seed in a four-day span, to resolve the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds on each side of the league. We would need that to be fair to the teams on the bubble when the shutdown hit.

Then I would go best-of-five in the next two rounds, then best-of-seven for the last two. Then I would clip 10 games off the next regular season and start it later.

