GORDO THE FAN VS. GORDO THE SPORTSWRITER
iParty Sports on Tap: St. Louis Blues edition

Columnist Jeff Gordon speaks at Ballpark Village during the "STL Sports on Tap: Blues Edition" event on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Micah Usher)

QUESTON: I assume you grew up as a sports fan? Since your career is working in sports professionally, has that changed how you look at it (i.e. did it "ruin" being a fan for you)

GORDO: It certainly does change things. I was a gigantic sports fan as a kid. I used to listen to Pistons games on the radio and chart statistics. How sick is that? I loved Strat-o-Matic baseball. Getting to go to a few live games a year was a big thrill. So while I still enjoy watching games and feeling the energy of big events, obviously it's not the same as just being an uninhibited fan. Do I miss those old days? Some days, sure.

