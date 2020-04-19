GORDO'S ALL-TIME BLUES LINEUP

QUESTION: Looking back is all the rage now in the absence of news (STL Sports Showdown! Yadi or Gibby?! Hullie or Pronger?!). You've been here since the '80s, so I'd like to know who is in your all-time Blues starting lineup? Three up front, two on defense, and your goalie.
GORDO: There were plenty of greats who played before my time, but I can make the case for these guys that I have seen.
Winger: Brett Hull. Maybe the top pure goal-scorer ever.
Winger: Vladimir Tarasenko. Another pure scorer, Cup winner.
Center: Bernie Federko. Hall of Famer, led Blues to Final Four
Defense: Al MacInnis. Deadly offensive weapon
Defense: Chris Pronger. Remarkable defender.
Goalie: Jordan Binnington. Clutch playoff performance for the ages. Hate to slight Glenn Hall, Jacques Plante, Mike Liut, Grant Fuhr and Curtis Joseph, but ...
