GORDO'S BOTTOM LINE ON STL SPORTS

QUESTION: Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the future of St. Louis sports?
GORDO: Same question keeps coming up in this chat. I am optimistic. There are three pro teams with strong owners and pretty good facilities in place or in the plans. Also, SLU basketball could be viable for the long haul with as long its one big-time booster stays committed.
Follow-up: Things like support for the PGA and the Blues' run to the Cup showed we're still a great sports town, but what is the biggest obstacle to STL making a revival and becoming an "it" place like Nashville or Charlotte? STL has approximately 1 million more people in the metro area than Nashville and 300,000 more than Charlotte. Yet, I don't think either city takes the knocks about their overall prospects and business community the way STL does. Some cities just can't seem to escape certain stigma despite making improvements. STL and Detroit come to mind.
GORDO: Every city is different. St. Louis has big league baseball in the summer, unlike Nashville or Charlotte, and it's a thing here. It may not be for everybody but it works for us. We're talking about crowds pushing 40,000 in the stadium and Ballpark Village hopping when there is a season. St. Louis has lots of great restaurants and bars, too, but they sit in pockets here and there.
Nashville is epic because it has a massive entertainment district right next to its arena and it convention center -- and just over a bridge to the football stadium. The centralization of activity makes that one of the great party desinations. Charlotte? I've only been there once and stayed out in the burbs, so I have no opinion on that city.
