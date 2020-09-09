 Skip to main content
GORMAN HERE THIS YEAR?
Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman answers media questions at the 2020 Winter Warm-up. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: With the revolving door at third base, will we see Nolan Gorman in St. Louis this year?

COMMISH: The next time you see Gorman will be next spring. It is too much to expect him to move into a playoff race in the last two weeks of the season, not having played an inning in the minors this season and never above Class A. He would have played this year right where he is, at Class AA Springfield.

