QUESTION: I have doubts about Nolan Gorman and his ability to make contact enough to be an elite player in the big leagues. Maybe more like the average-to-slightly-above-average prospects the Cards already have. He could also turn into a Zack Cox or Brett Wallace -- third basemen who were first-round picks and went bust. What does the front office think about him? Would they try to capitalize on his prospect status in a trade?
GOOLD: I have never heard those names uttered in the same sentence until now, sorry. I don't even see the similarities. Brett Wallace was a polished hitter coming out of college that had power as a question. Cox was similar. The question in both cases was whether they would hit for enough power to make the corner a fit, whether that corner was first base or third base. Here's Nolan Gorman -- the opposite. He has power. The question is whether he will consistently make contact and how he'll advance from level to level with that contact and power.
If they trade Gorman, it will be in part because of his "status" as a prospect and also because they have depth of prospects at his position, not because they are wary of his upside. They aren't. The comparison here is not one I ever expected, honestly.
. . . Gorman is young and has to throw himself into the demands of pro ball. That's an important part of this coming year. As every player learns, talent gets you so far -- and then it takes adjustment and work ethic and whatever is that last bit for a player to ascend. That comes with experience, and this next year is the year for him to slingshot into view of the majors.