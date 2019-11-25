QUESTION: Reports seem to vary about Nolan Gorman's ability to stay at 3B defensively long-term. It's too early to tell, but what's your sense of where he'll play?
GOOLD: I don't have a certainty, only the information that he improved this year, and because he's improved at third he has the chance to stay there. Other prospects with the bat at that position stalled at Class AA. They struggled there with the speed of the game. He has done things at third and made strides at third that suggest he'll be able continue to progress at the position at the coming level.
Follow-up: Where do the Cardinals project Elehuris Montero's long-term positional home to be? With Gorman on his heels, is he likely to move off 3B?
GOOLD: Third base is where they expect Montero to be. And let the chips fall where production and need takes them.