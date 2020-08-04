You have permission to edit this article.
GOT ANY CLUES ABOUT THE NEW MLS TEAM NAME?
GOT ANY CLUES ABOUT THE NEW MLS TEAM NAME?

St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team

Carolyn Kindle Betz, leader of the team's ownership group, and Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber at the Aug. 20, 2019 announcement that St. Louis had been awarded an MLS expansion team. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: The MLS4TheLou group has been more active as the lead-up to the name and crest reveal approaches. Any clues?

BENFRED: Indeed. Glad to see it, because I know fans were hungry for info. It seems to me that they're promoting a lot of yellow. That would be a nice change of pace from the cities' primary sports colors of red and blue. Maybe it's a misdirection. The ownership group is good at hiding name/team/color info.

