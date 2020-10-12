 Skip to main content
GOT THE FRONT OFFICE BLUES...
GOT THE FRONT OFFICE BLUES...

John Mozeliak and Mike Girsch

St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, left, and General Manager Mike Girsch take part in on the field ceremonies before a game between the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: What needs to change in the Cardinals front office to do a better job in talent evaluation? Whose main responsibility is it now in driving trades? (John Mozeliak) or (Michael) Girsch?

COMMISH:  The Cardinals certainly are in a bad run of dealing away outfielders who have prospered elsewhere while the ones they kept haven't done so much. The club's evaluation on pitchers has been much better, but there's no easy answer to this other than to revamp the whole front office. And after 13 consecutive winning seasons, Bill DeWitt Jr. doesn't seem prone to do this. Anyone's perception on what happened on the field this year has to be colored by a judgment of what happened off the field, relative to the coronavirus. That said, the Cardinals' outfield was terrible.

