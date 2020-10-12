GOT THE FRONT OFFICE BLUES...

QUESTION: What needs to change in the Cardinals front office to do a better job in talent evaluation? Whose main responsibility is it now in driving trades? (John Mozeliak) or (Michael) Girsch?
COMMISH: The Cardinals certainly are in a bad run of dealing away outfielders who have prospered elsewhere while the ones they kept haven't done so much. The club's evaluation on pitchers has been much better, but there's no easy answer to this other than to revamp the whole front office. And after 13 consecutive winning seasons, Bill DeWitt Jr. doesn't seem prone to do this. Anyone's perception on what happened on the field this year has to be colored by a judgment of what happened off the field, relative to the coronavirus. That said, the Cardinals' outfield was terrible.
