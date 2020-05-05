GRADING CUONZO MARTIN

QUESTION: How would you grade Mizzou's Cuonzo Martin as a recruiter after three seasons with the Tigers?
BENFRED: I thought he would have landed one of the bigger fish out of St. Louis by now, so that can be scored against him. Some of the guys he did land from the STL area — Jeremiah Tilmon and Mario McKinney — have not worked out like anyone hoped. Is that a knock on recruiting, or development, or the players? I don't know.
Grading a coach as a recruiter is less important, to me, than grading a coach as a coach, in general. Recruiting is a part of coaching. So is developing the guys you've recruited, and setting the best game plan for the team, etc.
I'd give Martin a C so far.
Some will say that's too nice, but I'll continue to point to the hole Mizzou is attempting to free itself from. Under Martin, the Tigers are 50-45. That .521 winning percentage ranks 11th in he SEC during that span. That includes one NCAA Tournament appearance in his three seasons. No one's throwing a parade for that, believe me.
But remember that in the three seasons before Martin's hire the Tigers were 27-68 with a .284 winning percentage that was dead last in the 14-team SEC by a country mile. Zero NCAA Tournament appearances during that span. Just one season with a double-digit win total.
College basketball rebuilds do not take as long as college football rebuilds, but they do take some time when you are trying to distance the program from a run as the least competitive Power 5 team in the nation. Throw in some pretty bizarre bad injury luck — the bad back of five-star signee Michael Porter Jr., the bad knees of his brother Jontay Porter, the bad foot of Jeremiah Tilmon — and things become more difficult. Factor in the fan apathy around the program that came rushing back the moment the Porter splash fizzled, and things become even more difficult. It's an uphill grind.
Martin is not immune from criticism. He has missed on some of the prospects he hoped to land. He has lost some of the players he hoped to count on due to transfers departing. I think his staff is weak compared to the rest of the league. He has helped Mizzou move forward from where it was, but this was not the final destination anyone had in mind, and it can't be if there's going to be a happy ending.
The answer will hinge on development more than recruiting, and time is still on Martin's side for now, no matter how much that bothers his critics.
Mizzou will not be paying a Jim Sterk hire a $6 million buyout in the post coronavirus climate.
