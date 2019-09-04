QUESTION: How would you grade the Goldschmidt acquisition (admittedly in hindsight)?
GOOLD: Important. Essential. An "A" grade.
He's changed every aspect of the team.
Follow-up: Please elaborate on your comment that Goldschmidt has "changed every aspect of the team."
GOOLD: This is something that we've tried to do all season, sometimes in summarized version, but it's worth going through again. He has had his fingerprints on everything around the Cardinals, even if his numbers aren't the MVP-candidate heights that he had with Arizona. Some examples:
• He's considered a steadying presence in the clubhouse and has been a sounding board for hitters and pitchers alike when it comes to talking baseball. That's his leadership wheelhouse, facilitating and inviting conversation.
• He's brought up suggestions that the Cardinals now use in their baserunning.
• He's brought stability to the weakest part of the Cardinals defense a year ago, and as a result has been essential to the defensive turnaround.
• He's brought a reputation to the middle of the order that you still see teams respect. He's struggled at times, and he's hit with two strikes often, and he's not had the number of times with runners on base that he should have this season, but opponents still take note of Paul Goldschmidt coming to the plate and that alters how they look at the lineup.
• He's quietly been active off the field and in the community, and he's worked with the Cardinals and some of his teammates to expand his presence with charities in STL.
To a follow-up question about Goldy's .250-ish batting average, Goold replied:
He's certainly following a trend in the game where BA isn't as valued as OPS or SLG, and sometimes it drifts ever downward as OBP steadies and the hitter takes aim at doing more damage. There's definitely more to it than that for Goldschmidt. It has a lot to do with him usually hitting behind in the count. He's often at two strikes. That's going to lead some low averages and some low-average approaches as he still tries to do damage but is dealing with a pitcher's count. That's something that the league has done to him, and he's got to adjust and that could cycle back in his favor next year.