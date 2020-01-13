GRADING THE TAMPA BAY TRADE

QUESTION: Time will tell if Arozarena should have been a keeper, but the Cards needed to address the traffic jam in their OF; Jose Martinez is a much better fit in the DH league; and Liberatore is a highly regarded prospect. So can we make the grade for the Tampa trade a B+?
GOOLD: Nope. I'm sticking with a B. But the Cardinals definitely set out this winter to make some moves from their depth and to get fewer outfielders on the roster. Other teams knew that. Rangers waited and gave up only cash to get an outfielder that interested them. And the Cardinals were able to get a top prospect for two outfielders. But they also took on the greatest risk of the deal and it not working out. That has to count in the grading.
It's possible the Cardinals will have three outfielders from their recent roster getting significant playing time with other teams in 2020: Garcia in Texas, Arozarena and Martinez in Tampa Bay, and then there's Mercado in Cleveland. Goodness.
Follow-up: If you're giving the Cards a solid B for the Liberatore trade, what would you give the Cards' trade of Pham to the Rays?
GOOLD: A D-plus, I guess? Sure seems like they could use Pham. It was a curious deal.