GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE VS. CACTUS LEAGUE?
GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE VS. CACTUS LEAGUE?

World Series Spring Neighbors Baseball

FILE - In this Feb. 28. 2017, file photo, theWashington Nationals and the Houston Astros play a spring training baseball game at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. The game was the first to be played in the new stadium, which serves as both clubs' spring training home. The Houston-Washington World Series, which began Tuesday, is the first in the modern era to feature teams that share a common spring training site. In 1942, the Cardinals and Yankees met in the Series after playing their spring games in the same St. Petersburg, Fla., ballpark but training at different sites. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

 John Bazemore

QUESTION: Would the Cardinals ever consider moving their spring training to Arizona? The proximity of all the teams would certainly cut down on all the lengthy bus rides.

COMMISH: With the Astros and Nationals in West Palm Beach (above), some 20 minutes away, that accounts for a total of five road games. There are four more in Port St. Lucie, which is about 40 minutes away. And the road games with the Marlins are home games. Their trip to Fort Myers on Monday and Tuesday is one of just two long trips the Cardinals take this spring. It was a lot different when the Astros were in Kissimmee and the Nationals in Viera, both more than two hours away.

I do like the idea, however, of every Arizona team playing every other team home and away. Probably not practical in Florida.

