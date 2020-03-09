GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE VS. CACTUS LEAGUE?

QUESTION: Would the Cardinals ever consider moving their spring training to Arizona? The proximity of all the teams would certainly cut down on all the lengthy bus rides.
COMMISH: With the Astros and Nationals in West Palm Beach (above), some 20 minutes away, that accounts for a total of five road games. There are four more in Port St. Lucie, which is about 40 minutes away. And the road games with the Marlins are home games. Their trip to Fort Myers on Monday and Tuesday is one of just two long trips the Cardinals take this spring. It was a lot different when the Astros were in Kissimmee and the Nationals in Viera, both more than two hours away.
I do like the idea, however, of every Arizona team playing every other team home and away. Probably not practical in Florida.