GRAPEFRUIT VS. CACTUS PROPOSAL

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on the latest trial balloon from MLB, with Grapefruit and Cactus league champions playing in the World Series?
GOOLD: It's been talked about since the teams got ready to leave Florida. This was one of the ideas the Cardinals expected to hear more about as they scattered from Jupiter. The thought was that teams were already set there, could gather back at their home facilities quickly, and that there would be minimal travel. It actually was one of the first ideas brought up — before the union, MLB, and the teams decided that it was going to be a longer pause than just the initially advertised two weeks.
This is probably the most advanced of the ideas being brainstormed, but it comes with its own complications. There would be a forced rewrite of the schedule, and then there would be questions about where players would stay (at their spring homes, if they have them? away from family? in hotels?), and then would they play series — or just bounce around? Probably series. And then there's the question of how fans, media, support staff would be allowed in, and how many.
The Grapefruit/Cactus leagues idea has the fewest questions around it, but there are still many hurdles for it to clear before MLB could pull it off. A Grapefruit champ and Cactus champ meeting for the World Series would be a compelling twist, for sure.
