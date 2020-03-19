GREAT TIME FOR MLS TO STEP UP?

QUESTION: Anybody home (or working from home) in the local MLS office? Wouldn't this be a great time to bust out some big announcements about the team name and colors and so forth?
BENFRED: Carolyn Kindle Betz (above) and the #MLS4TheLou group, like a lot of sports groups, is trying to sort out its place in this pandemic. I don't think it wants to be viewed as being opportunistic during a national health crisis, but I do tend to agree with you. When there are no games of any kind being played, it would not be a bad time to get people excited about the team that is building toward playing games.
There has been no finalized decision on a team name, I was told this week. I imagine the ceremony that was going to be planned for early April is going to be rescheduled, considering the new limits on crowd sizes. That's all I've got at the moment. Will work on kicking those tires.
One other MLS thing that stunned me this week? How does Dan Buck get $6 million in state tax credits for his Hazelwood sports complex, and MLS gets $5.7 million for its downtown stadium project? That's insane to anyone who knows the difference between the projects, and the people behind them. Governor Parson really screwed this up.