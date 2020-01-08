GREATEST SHOW ON ICE?

COMMENT: For years we watched the abundance of talent the Blues had, and they couldn't put the pieces together long enough to make it work. We've seen good and some great players rep the Note but had to go elsewhere to win a Cup. Being a Blues fan has been exhausting and frustrating. I just hope people realize that what we are seeing this year. This is a quality Blues team, and they are fun to watch. The desire to compete on this team is something that many of the teams of previous years have lacked.
JT: You make great points you make. I hearken back to the "Greatest Show on Turf" days, when Vermeil and especially Martz called it a "special place in time." I kinda get the sense that's where we're at with the Blues.
Will that lead to another Cup (or more)? Who knows. But I think Blues fans should realize they are watching something special. And I'm sure many do.