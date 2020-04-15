GROWING UP WITH HOCKEY IN LA
GROWING UP WITH HOCKEY IN LA

iParty Sports on Tap: St. Louis Blues edition

Hockey writer Tom Timmermann talks about his experiences covering the Blues at a Post-Dispatch "Sports On Tap" event last June at Ballpark Village. He is flanked by P-D colleagues Jim Thomas (right) and Ben Frederickson. (Micah Usher photo for the Post-Dispatch)

QUESTION: Growing up in SoCal, how much attention (if any) did you pay to hockey?

TOM T.: More than most, though I don't think you could see many Los Angeles Kings games on television back then. But you had the legendary Jiggs McDonald doing the games on radio, which was good. Back then, the Kings ranked behind the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, USC and UCLA in fan interest, and along the way they would be passed up by the Angels and Raiders. That's the tough thing for hockey in Southern California. Not only is it not many fans first choice, but it's eighth or ninth because there are so many options.

I used to have a poster of the NHL logos on my bedroom wall that I think I got from a cereal offer. I think the Flames may have been the newest team on there.

Sports